Valencia Sarpy Jones was sworn in as the next chairperson of LSU’s Board of Supervisors at their September meeting on Friday morning, making history as the first Black alumna to be sworn in as chairperson of the university’s Board of Supervisors.
Jones, who graduated with a sociology degree from the university in 2005, succeeds former chairman Rémy Voisin Starns, who for the past four years has represented the 1st Congressional District, which covers eight parishes, including most New Orleans suburbs.
Since 2016 Jones has served on the Board as a representative of the 4th Congressional District, which covers northwestern and western Louisiana.
The new chairwoman works as an agent for the New York Life Insurance Company. She is also an active member in various positions in the community, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Natchitoches Jazz and R&B Festival.
She was joined by her husband and son as she took the oath of office for chair.
Jones welcomed speaker Katrina Dunn, the immediate past-president of the A.P. Tureaud Sr. Black Alumni Chapter.
“For Black people in America, firsts have always been important. We have had to fight for every inch of progress we have made… Every Black person who has achieved the first is a reminder that we can do anything we set our minds to, no matter how stacked the odds may seem in the moment,” Dunn said.
Dunn expressed pride in Jones and emphasized how her new position will affect the university’s Black students.
“The example set by chairman Jones will inspire young Black women to pursue and achieve leadership positions,” said Dunn, who offered her chapter's support.
Jimmie Woods Sr. was nominated to replace Jones as chair-elect. As chair-elect, Woods Sr. will perform the chairman’s duties if Jones is not present for a meeting. He was approved unanimously by the Board at the meeting and was sworn in by his wife, The Honorable Regina B. Woods.
Woods Sr. represents the 2nd Congressional District, which covers most of the city of New Orleans. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Metro Service Group, a waste management and industrial service company based out of New Orleans.
“[Woods Sr.] doesn’t say much, but when he does, it’s powerful,” Jones said.
Before adjourning the meeting, Jones thanked Gov. John Bel Edwards for trusting her and the board with the state's flagship institution.
"As chairman, I'm looking forward to continuing our work with our visionary President, President Tate, and all our campus leaders," Jones said. "It's my hope that during this year, we all work together... to elevate our university."
During his farewell remarks, a tearful Starns received a standing ovation from the audience. He was recognized for his time serving as chair and was presented with his gavel by Jones, which he used when presiding over previous meetings.
“It’s the highest service. It’s the school I love,” Starns said. “Thank you, Geaux Tigers.”
The Board of Supervisors will next meet on Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. inside the LSU University Administration Building.