LSU surpassed 7,000 enrolled freshmen for the first time in its history for the 2021-2022 school year, while overall is at an all-time high of 35,914 students, the university announced on Tuesday.
The record-breaking class of 7,038 freshmen enrolled came in just above last year’s record of 6,690 freshmen. The GPA for the freshmen class is also at an all-time high of 3.54, with an increase in the average ACT score to around 26.
“I welcome them to campus life and challenge these talented students to demonstrate a commitment to serious study. Their past academic performance suggests a readiness to flourish at LSU,” President Tate wrote in an email broadcasted to all students.
This year’s freshmen class is also the most diverse, with 18.8% Black students and 9.5% Hispanic students, up from 16.8% and 9.1%, respectively.
“At a time when other schools are scrambling for enrollment and in particular students of color, ever year we are breaking records on both fronts, Vice Provost of Diversity & Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer Dereck J. Rovaris Sr. said. “The record number of historically underrepresented students is indeed a reflection of the good work so many have done to make LSU a more inclusive university.”
The university’s total enrollment consists of 28,764 undergraduates and 4,755 graduate students, along with the 2,395 LSU Online students.