LSU first day

An @LSU Twitter post featured these students in the Quad on Wednesday, Jan. 15, with the caption "Welcome back, Tigers!"

 Eddy Perez

LSU surpassed 7,000 enrolled freshmen for the first time in its history for the 2021-2022 school year, while overall is at an all-time high of 35,914 students, the university announced on Tuesday.

The record-breaking class of 7,038 freshmen enrolled came in just above last year’s record of 6,690 freshmen. The GPA for the freshmen class is also at an all-time high of 3.54, with an increase in the average ACT score to around 26.

“I welcome them to campus life and challenge these talented students to demonstrate a commitment to serious study. Their past academic performance suggests a readiness to flourish at LSU,” President Tate wrote in an email broadcasted to all students.

This year’s freshmen class is also the most diverse, with 18.8% Black students and 9.5% Hispanic students, up from 16.8% and 9.1%, respectively.

“At a time when other schools are scrambling for enrollment and in particular students of color, ever year we are breaking records on both fronts, Vice Provost of Diversity & Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer Dereck J. Rovaris Sr. said. “The record number of historically underrepresented students is indeed a reflection of the good work so many have done to make LSU a more inclusive university.”

The university’s total enrollment consists of 28,764 undergraduates and 4,755 graduate students, along with the 2,395 LSU Online students.

Load comments