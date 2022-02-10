LSU's mask mandate will end and all classes will return to their normal delivery modality as listed in the course catalog, beginning Monday, Feb. 14, the university announced Thursday.
Omicron-fueled COVID-19 infections have been falling nationally and in Louisaiana, the reason for the decision, the statement said. There are 66 total positive cases on campus as of Feb. 7, according to LSU's COVID-19 Dashboard.
“We would like to thank all of you for your diligence and cooperation that has allowed us to get to this point,” LSU President William F. Tate IV and Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Matt Lee said in the email.
The statement also recommends faculty, staff and students continue to mask and follow LSU’s Spring COVID protocols and to visit the LSU COVID Roadmap site for the latest information about the university’s pandemic response.
The spring 2022 semester began with a mask mandate and professors were allowed to hold their courses online for the first two weeks as COVID-19 cases soared in Louisiana. LSU extended the online teaching option an additional two weeks on Jan. 25.