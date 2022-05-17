Roy Haggerty, current dean of the College of Science and Professor of Environmental Geology at Oregon State University, has been named LSU’s next executive vice president and provost, the university announced in an email from President William F. Tate IV on Tuesday morning.
“A designated scholar and academic leader, Dr. Haggerty’s record aligns with our Scholarship First agenda focused on the areas of agriculture, biotechnology, coast defense and energy,” the email read.
Tate wrote that he is “excited to have a scholar of his standing serve as out chief academic office.”
Haggerty’s accomplishments as the Dean of the College of Science at Oregon State included oversight over a 50% research funding growth and a significant increase in online enrollment since he took the position in Aug. 2017.
He also implemented the college’s diversity action plan during his tenure, as well as founding a university-wide student mentoring program that helped in “increasing retention by 7.9 percent among participants.”
The new executive vice president’s resume dates back to his Ph.D and M.S. in hydrogeology from Stanford University and his B.Sc. with first class honors from the University of Alberta.
Haggerty is also an elected fellow of the Geological Society of America where he led research projects totaling $9 million and published 75 peer-reviewed articles.
Tate also thanked Matt Lee, who serves as the interim executive vice president and provost until Haggerty’s term is set to begin on Aug. 1.
“He stepped in when his university needed him, and we are thankful for his steady leadership during this time,” Tate wrote.