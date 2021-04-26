University’s presidential search interviews began Monday with first three presidential hopefuls

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until late tonight. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 35.1 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Monday was 35.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 35.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.3 feet and begin rising again Wednesday, May 05. It will rise to 29.8 feet Friday, May 07. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, River islands from Red River Landing downstream to Baton Rouge will be inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.3 feet on 04/19/1948. &&