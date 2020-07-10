The UREC announced Friday evening on social media that it will open for the summer starting July 13 with safety precautions in place.
It will be open under summer hours until Aug. 14. The UREC will be open weekdays from 5:45 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The UREC is only open to current students and members. The social media post said masks are required on arrival and exit based on the mayor's mandate, and are encourage while students and members are there. Students and members will have to register online to use the climbing wall, outdoor pool, Esports room and GroupX classes.
The fitness area will be open with limited equipment available and limited space.
The cycle studio, saunas, challenge course, sand volleyball courts and basketball courts are closed, as well as UREC Nicholson. Only the main entrance to the main UREC will be open for members and students to enter.
"Please remember to practice social distancing, wash your hands and wipe down equipment," the UREC posted in a Twitter video.