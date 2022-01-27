The UREC opened a new $200,000 outdoor fitness space Wednesday following a grand opening ceremony. The 2,500-square-foot space features pull-up bars, plyo boxes, battle ropes and a small storage building with extra workout equipment like kettlebells, weighted sandbags and matts.
The new space is located behind the pool in the grass field near the tennis courts and will be open during regular UREC hours.
“The space out there is roughly 2,500 square feet with no ceiling height, so we were able to put things outside that couldn’t conventionally be put inside because of height constraints,” said Brad Wilson, associate director of UREC facility and operations.
Construction of the space began two years ago and was funded through student fees. Wilson said the space is meant to be consistent with the UREC’s indoor space while offering the benefits of being outside.
Students don’t have to wear masks while using the space, but outdoor classes that will be hosted in the space will require social distancing.
“We’re hopeful it’s attractive to anyone,” Wilson said. “Fast forwarding to a time when masks aren’t required, we still want this area to be as attractive as working out indoors.”
Business junior John Trapp was among the first students to use the new facility Wednesday. He said he’s looking forward to the option to mask while exercising at the UREC.
“If you’ve tried to do a squat with a mask on, it’s worse than anything else,” Trapp said.
There will be at least eight classes Monday through Saturday with about 30 students per class in the new space.
Assistant vice president for Student Health and Wellbeing Dan Bureau oversees the implementation of health and wellness programs across campus, including the new space at the UREC.
“This is one more way to help people realize that they can achieve their goals, their physical wellness goals, through coming here,” Bureau said.
Bre’una Keeton, assistant director of fitness and wellness at the UREC, emphasized the “open space” aspect of the UREC’s outdoor facility.The intent was for students to be able to create their own workout plan.
“They can pretty much create their own training program and regime when they’re here,” Keeton said.
With so much open space, yoga classes can be hosted one day then calisthenics the next.
Representatives from the UREC, Student Government and LSU Health and Wellbeing pulled apart a ribbon during the opening ceremony.
Student Government Vice President Abbie Grace Milligan says the UREC and Student Government worked in collaboration during the project.
“We’re grateful that they’re willing to work with us and listen to us and let us have a say,” Milligan said.
“At the end of the day, here at UREC, we want to foster active, healthy lifestyles,” Keeton said. “It’s not just how you feel in the moment but it’s how you feel when you leave LSU.”