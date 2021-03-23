LSU will host a vaccination event on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
The University announced on Tuesday via email all faculty, staff, graduate assistants and student workers of higher education institutions are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination site will be located in the south endzone of Tiger Stadium. Participants should enter through Gate 22, and parking will be available in Lot 401 across South Stadium Drive.
The vaccination event will require an appointment which will be based on a first-come-first-served basis. The University said it will be unable to accommodate walk ups.
LSU has received limited quantities of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the email. Individuals scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. will receive the Pfizer vaccine while individuals scheduled between noon and 4:00 p.m. will receive the Moderna vaccine.
LSU is asking participants to arrive at the vaccination site at their scheduled appointment time.
A form of identification will be required to be presented at check-in.