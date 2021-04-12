Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.