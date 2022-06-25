Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 95F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 91F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.