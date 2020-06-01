In wake of the death of George Floyd, LSU Student Government extended their condolences, on May 30, to those who have lost their lives from racial injustice, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
"For all who mourn their loss and fear what the racist system could mean for their own lives," the statement read. "We see you. We hear you. We stand with you. You matter."
They acknowledged since they are student leaders, they are aware of the responsibility they have "to represent, empower, and amplify the interest of students" who believe their concerns of police brutality and racism may go unheard.
As the voice for all students, we cannot continue to be silent about the injustices taken against the Black community. There is no excuse for the delay in response and we are here to say that we stand with you. We hear you. We are here to advocate for you. You matter.
Student Government then vows to increase presence within the Black community on campus, increase partnerships with various minority student organizations, "listen to Black students' voices through different avenues and continue to grow and expand our work with the Student Government Black Caucus."
Student Government calls for their peers, LSU community, Baton Rouge and fellow Louisiana natives to "show up, listen, and act - not the next time, but right now" to stand in solidarity with the Black community.