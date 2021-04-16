Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday, April 25... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Sunday, April 25. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 39.1 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will crest near 39.0 feet today before beginning to fall. The river will fall below flood stage by late next week. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&