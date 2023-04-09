LSU has trained faculty and staff that act as confidential supporters for survivors of sexual assault, sexual harassment and power-based violence.
Unlike other university employees who are required to report any instances of sexual misconduct that they hear about or witness, confidential supporters don’t have a reporting requirement and keep information between themselves and the survivor.
“If a student needed to talk to someone about an experience they had had of violence, they would have to disclose that to someone and then potentially set off a chain of events that they might not want to have happen yet or potentially they are not ready for at that moment,” said Ashley Mack, an associate professor of rhetoric and cultural studies.
Mack was previously a medical advocate with Sexual Trauma Awareness Response, a nonprofit that advocates and provides services to sexual assault survivors. Because of their role, they were invited to become a confidential supporter at LSU.
“A lot of times, students never seek support from faculty or staff at all because they don’t want the chain of official process to begin,” they said. “Confidential supporters, because we dont have that requirement that we report, means that we can listen, be present and help survivors of sexual harassment and sexual violence have control over their process so that they see themselves as primary agents.”
Mack said the process of reporting can retraumatize victims and the system can be complex and scary. Through Louisiana law and LSU policy, it’s mandatory that non-confidential staff report instances of violence.
Mack said confidential supporters are there to “not judge students, to not shame students, and to not discipline students.”
Bryan McCann, a confidential supporter and an associate professor in the department of communication studies, said there is “little” good in the short-term about reporting because an investigation can be traumatic for survivors.
“Much about what we know about rape culture is that in an investigative processes, the survivor gets scrutinized in really dehumanizing ways, and in many ways it seems much more than the person accused,” he said.
Most instances of sexual violence occur between people close to the victim, such as friends or significant others, McCann said. This can make it harder for victims because it brings out “complicated, emotional feelings,” he said.
“I desperately want more people to know that [confidential supporters are] there because I do think that the fear of process is likely what prevents a lot of people from seeking out whatever justice is for them,” McCann said.
Another major factor in reporting is trust, McCann said. For people who grew up in poverty and for people of color, he said trusting the system plays a big role. Not everyone assumes law enforcement is a source of safety, he said.
“They inherently distrust the system,” McCann said. “For them, justice is healing. It is getting the resources you’re entitled to, but maybe not necessarily going through a difficult process with an institution you fundamentally distrust.”
And that distrust may be especially relevant at LSU, where a bombshell 2020 report by USA TODAY revealed widespread mishandling of sexual assault cases at LSU. After the report, LSU commissioned a law firm to investigate its handling of Title IX cases, which further corroborated violations of Title IX and university policy.
The law firm issued 18 recommendations to LSU to reshape its Title IX process. According to a June 2022 action plan from the Title IX Office, most of these recommendations have been completed or established.
McCann said people who usually assault are likely to do it again, and in his view, that is not something for the victim to shoulder.
“You stop rape by people stopping raping, not based on choices that survivors make,” he said.
Mass communication freshman Sophia Simpson said she’s glad there’s a resource for students and faculty to use if they have faced any type of violence.
“I’ve see all of the posters advertising resources for students during Sexual Assault Awareness month,” Simpson said. “Seeing what the confidential supporters do has given me more faith that LSU is heading in the right direction to help everyone on campus.”
The Lighthouse Program is another resource on campus that offers confidential support to survivors of sexual assault, interpersonal violence, stalking and harassment.
Services provided by the program include help in coordinating evidence collection, medical care, safe housing, filing a report to the police or university, securing academic academic accommodations and more.
The university will not be notified if students are receiving services from Lighthouse, according to the program's website.
Students can visit the website of the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX here for more resources and information on reporting.