LSU's Manship School of Communication and Nextstar Media Group host the first debate of Louisiana's governor's race Thursday at 7 p.m. in the LSU Student Union.

The candidates include current Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican challengers U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. The one-hour debate is the first of three leading up to primary election on October 12 and can be seen on WVLA and WGNB in Baton Rouge.

According to The Advocate, candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds for follow-ups. Though there will be no opening statements, candidates will end the night with 30 seconds to close. The debate's moderators are Nextstar anchors Fred Childers, Jacque Jovic and Chad Sabadie.

Abraham and Rispone are competing to earn a spot in a November runoff election, held on Nov. 16, if Edwards does not surpass 50% of the primary vote.

Nextstar released a poll on Thursday that put Edwards at 41%, followed by Abraham and Rispone at 24% and 16%, respectively. The Sept. 14-17 survey had a 3.8% margin of error.

Higher education, healthcare and the state economy will be among the issues discussed tonight. The Reveille will provide live updates on social media and lsureveille.com chronicling tonight's events.