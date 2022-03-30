It started as a joke. Chloe Clemons didn’t expect her TikTok account reviewing LSU restrooms to garner any real attention.
The psychology freshman thought the creation of a TikTok account centered on rating and reviewing on campus restrooms would be funny and, with the encouragement of her friends, started the account, @chloerclemons.
Reviews include a pan over of the restroom in review with a fittin and a song that fits the atmosphere Clemons believes the restroom embodies. Texts of her thoughts appear throughout the video commenting on the features of the restroom in review, such as:
- Overall cleanliness of the restroom.
- Construction of the restroom; some feature elegant, frosted windows and marble tiling which differ from the industrial and metallic minimalist designs of others.
- Layout and spacing of the restrooms; especially prominent in the restrooms in older buildings that seem to be crammed afterthoughts in the building’s layout.
- “Gapage” of the restroom’s stall doors, or how much space is between the paneling of stalls and how exposed a user would feel inside.
- The restroom’s sink-to stall ratio; the ability for anyone using the restroom to also wash their hands simultaneously.
- “Unique features” of a restroom, like the tampon dispenser in Allen Hall’s restroom or the locker in Howe-Russel’s restroom.
According to Clemons, the account is not entirely satire, at least not the ratings.
“The ratings though, that is actually what I think. So I guess it’s not satire, but it did start out because I thought it would be funny,” Clemons said.
Her self-aware, less-serious outtakes on the restrooms could be what brought her to popularity.
Her videos generally average round 2,000 views per video, though her most popular video reviewing Allen Hall’s restroom has amassed over 80,000 views.
@chloerclemons this one is a bit exquisite #lsu #bathroom #amazingfantasticjustalittlebitdirty ♬ Le Cygne - Stéphane Tétreault
Clemons isn’t trying to heavily criticize the infrastructure of LSU in her restroom reviews. But she believes many of the lower scoring restrooms can be connected to a design choices that would seem dated by today’s standards.
“I mean, there’s been a few times that I’ve gone in there and there’s a sink that’s not draining, but I’m not an engineer,” Clemons said. “If you take a building built in the '70s, with a bathroom from the '70s, you’re going to see a difference.”
Still, Clemons enjoys character in her restroom reviews and says that many of the contemporary restrooms lack character and can feel too empty— sometimes an exclusively modern design isn’t the answer either.
Many of the comments on her videos Clemons receives are from students adding their personal testament to the videos. She also finds inspiration for upcoming videos in the comments section.
User @urmomsmytiktokgf commented, “the amount of times I’ve cried in this restroom” on Allen Hall’s review.
“The bathroom where I contemplated changing my major after taking my first ochem exam," another user, @sydneyniw, commented on Lockett Hall’s review.
Clemons’ audience extends far beyond the currently enrolled students at LSU. She’s noticed that a community of alumni enjoy her content, reminiscing when they used the campus restrooms.
User @suz_2538 commented on the Allen Hall review, “This made me nostalgic; I miss college.”
A friend of Clemons, sophomore education major Bernadette Clark said she finds there’s a strange sense community found in the bathrooms.
“I went to the bathroom in Lockett. There were so many people in there and we were talking to each other,” Clark said. “We’re like, ‘Why is this bathroom so small?’ it’s terrible. I don’t know them. Probably if I saw them again, I wouldn’t remember what they looked like, but that was a moment we connected. So I feel like there is a sense of community, especially when the bathroom is worse.”
Clark and sometimes other friends accompany Clemons in the filming of restroom reviews, suggesting which ones to review and what her commentary should include.
As the account has grown in popularity, the two are leaning on cooperative managing of the account, with Clark leading the editing of future projects.
Clemons measures the success of her account by the recognizability some of her restroom reviews have within the student body. They aren’t groundbreaking, but they contribute uniquely to campus culture.