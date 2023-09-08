Hurricane Lee has shaped into a monster of a storm—and it's possible it could get even stronger, the National Hurricane Center said in an update Friday morning.
Lee, a Category 5 hurricane, is expected to turn "well north" of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and early next week, the NHC update said.
But it's still much too early to tell how, if at all, it will impact the U.S. East Coast and other areas. The East Coast can expect dangerous surf and rip currents starting Sunday, the update said.
Tropical Storm Margot, off the west coast of Africa, is currently forecast to turn north far from the U.S. coast.