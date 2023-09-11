All but one of the major candidates vying to be Louisiana's next governor will participate in a forum at LSU Wednesday evening.
Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who leads the polls, will not be present. He has frequently skipped events with other candidates.
The discussion will take place in the Student Union Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. It will be broadcast by TigerTV and WBRZ+.
Other Republicans in the field will be present: state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell, state Treasurer John Schroder, state Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville and former business lobby head Stephen Waguespack.
Trial lawyer Hunter Lundy, a political independent, and former state Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, a Democrat, are also participating.