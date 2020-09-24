Following a roundtable discussion with University officials and LSU students, Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Interim President Galligan held a press conference to answer questions regarding COVID-19 regulations in the state.

Birx serves as response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force. Over the past several months she has traveled over 15,000 miles to 28 different states learning from local government, universities and students about their COVID-19 protocols and results.

"Louisiana made changes that saved people's lives," Birx said. "We’ve learned from Louisiana that masks work. We've learned that restrictions on indoor dining work, [and] we've learned that closing bars at a time of high transmission definitely works."

Birx commended LSU's emergency response team and their detailed plan for the fall semester, noting their careful decision-making process.

"I want to applaud the administration for really believing in their students, faculty and staff to bring people back and figure this out together with the students," Birx said. "It depends on every student at LSU to continue that behavioral modification of wearing their masks not just on campus, but off campus, and to restrict their significant gatherings."

While Louisiana's numbers are steadily decreasing, Birx said no mitigation of restrictions should be made at this point.

Is football season influencing the accuracy of COVID-19 reports? Some LSU students think so While LSU awaits the arrival of football season, some students are questioning the cost of its return amid COVID-19.

Edwards said the state's biggest concern regarding COVID-19 is the coming flu season. Both COVID-19 and the flu target the respiratory system, and will place a high demand on that section of the healthcare delivery system.

"It is very concerning to know that you could have the next surge in cases for coronavirus at the same time that you're having significant cases of the flu," Edwards said. "That would be tremendously devastating to the healthcare delivery system."

Edwards emphasized the necessity, now more than ever, for flu shots. "Everyone, please get a flu shot this year," Edwards said. "It's very, very important."

Galligan also said that students still need to be regularly tested.

"We need more numbers," Galligan said. "We encourage and implore, maybe even require, faculty, staff and students to get tested so that we have the most accurate data we can."

The University may consider requiring all students, faculty and staff to be tested, but a universal mandate is unlikely, Galligan said.

After implementing a COVID-19 testing requirement to receive student tickets for the LSU games, Galligan said the daily testing numbers "shot up." He noted that quasi-requirements are effective incentives for students and similar actions may be taken in the future.

Edwards said that while he will not be attending the LSU Football game Saturday, it is not for lack of confidence in the safety of the event.

"If I didn't believe it was safe, we wouldn't be executing the plan the way that it is set up," Edwards said. "Don't come if you're sick. If you're vulnerable watch from home. Let's prove that we can do this safely and that we can continue to have spectators at our games for the rest of the year."

Galligan said University security will be on high alert at the game and everyone should closely follow protocols.

Birx, Galligan and Edwards are confident that even though 25,000 people will be present, if restrictions are followed, it will be a safe event.