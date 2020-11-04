11-3-20 Election Day Canvassing

Khalid Hudson holds sample ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 while canvassing neighborhoods on Election Day in Baton Rouge, LA.

In last night's national election, many crucial positions are still too close to call due to an influx of mail-in ballots this year, including President of the United States and multiple Senate races. Louisiana has called each of their elections, and here are the results:

President of the United States: Louisiana cast its 8 electoral votes to current President Donald Trump (R) with 58% of the vote.

U.S. Senator: Bill Cassidy (R) won outright with 59% of the vote.

U.S. Representative:

1st congressional district: Steve Scalise (R) won outright with 72% of the vote.

2nd congressional district: Cedric Richmond (D) won outright with 64% of the vote.

3rd congressional district: Clay Higgins (R) won outright with 68% of the vote.

6th congressional district: Garrett Graves (R) won outright with 71% of the vote.

Constitutional Amendments:

Amendment 1: No right to abortion | Passed with 62% of the vote.

Amendment 2: Oil and gas well assessment | Passed with 58% of the vote.

Amendment 3: Rainy Day Fund and disasters | Passed with 55% of the vote.

Amendment 4: State budget expenditure limit | Failed by 56% of the vote.

Amendment 5: Payments instead of property taxes | Failed by 63% of the vote.

Amendment 6: Expanded property tax freezes | Passed with 62% of the vote.

Amendment 7: New fund for unclaimed property protection | Passed with 64% of the vote.

Proposition to allow sports betting by parish | Passed with 64% of the vote.

Click here to see the full election results in Louisiana.

