In last night's national election, many crucial positions are still too close to call due to an influx of mail-in ballots this year, including President of the United States and multiple Senate races. Louisiana has called each of their elections, and here are the results:
President of the United States: Louisiana cast its 8 electoral votes to current President Donald Trump (R) with 58% of the vote.
U.S. Senator: Bill Cassidy (R) won outright with 59% of the vote.
U.S. Representative:
1st congressional district: Steve Scalise (R) won outright with 72% of the vote.
2nd congressional district: Cedric Richmond (D) won outright with 64% of the vote.
3rd congressional district: Clay Higgins (R) won outright with 68% of the vote.
6th congressional district: Garrett Graves (R) won outright with 71% of the vote.
Constitutional Amendments:
Amendment 1: No right to abortion | Passed with 62% of the vote.
Amendment 2: Oil and gas well assessment | Passed with 58% of the vote.
Amendment 3: Rainy Day Fund and disasters | Passed with 55% of the vote.
Amendment 4: State budget expenditure limit | Failed by 56% of the vote.
Amendment 5: Payments instead of property taxes | Failed by 63% of the vote.
Amendment 6: Expanded property tax freezes | Passed with 62% of the vote.
Amendment 7: New fund for unclaimed property protection | Passed with 64% of the vote.
Proposition to allow sports betting by parish | Passed with 64% of the vote.
