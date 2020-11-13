Groovin’ LSU is an annual concert put on by Student Government for LSU students. Previous headlines have included Lil Dicky and Kevin Gates. The 2020 Groovin’ was unable to happen because of the early shut down of campus.
Groovin’ was previously held on the Parade Grounds but was moved inside to the PMAC in recent years after weather concerns. In 2019, Kevin Gates was the headliner of Groovin’, and all students were able to go for free. Students were also able to buy guest passes for $20. The concert is funded by student fees and sponsor donations, according to the LSU Student Government website.
While things will not be the same for the 2021 concert, Student Government is still hopeful they will be able to put it on. According to business administration junior and SG Director of Student Entertainment Dallin Broussard, Groovin' may return in March or April. SG members are currently researching different venues to hold Groovin’ so they are able to follow social distancing protocols.
“We definitely want to do something to give back to the LSU community,” Broussard said.
Broussard said SG is excited to move forward and find a main performer. Once they figure out the logistics of how Groovin’ will work, they will proceed with finding a headliner.
“I think Groovin’ is important because it's just for the students, it’s for us, [and] there are no strings attached,” Broussard said. “You don't have to pay to get in. . .just let go, don't worry about anything, come out and have a good time and see a top-notch artist do their thing on the stage.”
Because there was no Groovin’ 2019, there is still money left in the budget to make Groovin’ 2021 the best it can be. According to Brossard, there is the possibility of having a virtual element; however, nothing is set in stone.
“Most likely there will be something doing with virtually, but just stay tuned,” Broussard said. “The last thing I would want it to be is something where it feels like a regular Zoom meeting.”