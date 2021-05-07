Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Sunday, May 23. * At 6:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 46.7 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday evening and crest around 51.0 feet Monday, May 17. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&