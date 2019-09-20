The three highest polling candidates for the upcoming Louisiana Gubernatorial election clashed on stage Thursday night at the Union Theater on LSU's campus.
The highly anticipated debate drew a full house on campus and was televised statewide. As the first of four debates before the Oct. 12 election, the event set the stage for what should be a highly contested intra- and inter-party race.
With any debate, though, comes different levels of performance; and on Thursday night, there were clear winners and losers.
Winner: Ralph Abraham
"Doc," as his followers call him, came into the night with an obvious goal to stir the pot. No candidate was on the offensive as much as Abraham.
Starting from the third question, Abraham targeted the incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards' policies and practices in office. "Just more taxes, taxes, taxes from this governor," Abraham said. "We are over-taxed to the wazoo. If a...tax has to be passed...I will guarantee it will be tax neutral."
Abraham's offensive strategy drew large responses from the crowd (whether they were with him before the debate cannot be determined). "Look, I'm a family doctor, he's a trial lawyer," Abraham said of Edwards, drawing laughs from even Rispone supporters.
In a debate with significant media coverage, as this had, personality wins above all else. Abraham was the most comfortable on stage and captured the audience with his strategy.
Loser: Eddie Rispone
Rispone ranks third in nearly all polls. At this point, he is running a campaign against Abraham for a spot in a likely runoff, if Edwards fails to garner 50 percent of votes in the primary.
While Rispone has gained ground on Abraham over the last few months, according to the polls, he still faces an uphill battle against two bigger names in the race.
On Thursday night, Rispone failed to help his case.
With much of the attention focused on Edwards and Abraham, Rispone was forced into a clear third wheel. The highlights of his night were his insults toward the other two candidates bickering, which he called "silliness."
Rispone received flack within his party for an attack ad on Abraham, a fellow Republican. Though his poll numbers responded positively to the ad, it drove a further stake into an already divided Louisiana Republican party.
Rispine's goal was clear: to attach himself to the president by presenting as a political outsider. However, his status, stage and personality failed to allow him to get his ideas in.
Winner: Audiences
While this gubernatorial spat did not have the status of a presidential debate, it followed the same guidelines.
The candidates delivered what the audience has largely come to expect: an on stage shouting match between big names. With Abraham's offensive strategy, Edwards' willingness to fight back and Rispone's ridicule of the two, the debate served a show fit for primetime television.
Big personalities, like Abraham's, shined on the stage while big names, like Edwards, were given ample opportunity to show why they are known.
The crowd was raucous at points and the candidates delivered what the audience wanted.
Loser: Voters and Students
Since debates began to be televised in the days of JFK, the appearance of candidates has become more important than the substance of the debate.
Thursday night was a shining example of how inadequate questions and answers can lead to a show-like event rather than a substance-filled debate.
While the moderators attempted to keep the candidates in check with rules and guidelines for the debate, they failed to enforce them strictly. The three candidates, then, were able to run with the questions and manipulate the crowd how they saw fit.
Very little substance was covered in candidates' answers. As Rispone said after the debate, "The audience got to see the difference (between myself and the other two). We have to make sure we do what we say we're going to do."