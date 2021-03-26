The 74-year-old Superdome worker who alleged that Derrius Guice sexually harassed her at a December 2017 high school football state championship game said that she reported the incident to Ed Orgeron.
Orgeron denied to Husch Blackwell investigators that he ever spoke to the alleged victim, Gloria Scott. Scott and her granddaughter told USA Today that Orgeron lied to the firm.
Scott testified in a Friday hearing before the Louisiana Senate's Select Committee on Women and Children. The senators brought Scott in to testify and invited LSU board of supervisors members and senior athletics administrators. Ultimately, the committee called on Orgeron to testify.
"Coach O is telling a lie," Scott said. "He's not telling the truth. I don't have no reason to lie. I know who I was talking to. He knows he talked to me."
Scott said that she spoke on the phone to Orgeron shortly after the incident. Orgeron told Scott that Guice was "just kidding" and asked her to forgive the star running back, offering him to apologize. Scott said she didn't want to speak to Guice and asked that he be suspended from the team's upcoming Citrus Bowl game.
Orgeron refused to hold him out of the game, she said. In the bowl game, Guice rushed 21 times for 98 yards and caught three passes for another 24 yards and two touchdowns. LSU lost 21-17 to Notre Dame, and Guice declared for the draft, where he was drafted later than initially expected.
Scott's case first came to light in Husch Blackwell's report into LSU's failed Title IX procedures. She said that Guice approached her with a few other men and said he "likes older women" and said he wanted to have intercourse with her using obscene language. He then said that they could just "go off and do it somewhere," as the other men laughed, and Guice gestured at his private area and grabbed himself, the report said.
Scott then reached out to Sharon Lewis, an athletic department employee, who brought the complaint to two senior administrators, Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, per protocol at the time. But LSU's Title IX office did not receive notice of the complaint until later, when Scott called Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) herself.
Husch Blackwell wrote in the report that Segar and athletics conducted their own investigation. They spoke to Guice and another athlete who was present for the alleged harassment, and each denied that the incident took place. Segar and athletics closed the case.
Scott said in the hearing that she was moved from her post at the Superdome after she reported about the incident because she would frequently interact with players there. She asked for the video of the incident, but Superdome officials would not give it to her unless she had an attorney, she said.
Scott also said she tried to report the alleged harassment to NOPD, to no avail. She said she feared retaliation from police officers. The senators bemoaned in the hearing that she "was failed at every level."
"We're gonna do more than listen," Sen. Katrina Jackson said.
Scott grew emotional during the hearing, expressing her frustration that no one from the LSU athletic department took her claims seriously.
"It doesn't matter how good of a player they are," Scott said, "you still have to do something. They have to be chastised."
"It's just like it was yesterday," she told USA Today. "I don't know, maybe I might not ever get over this until I die. And I'm serious."