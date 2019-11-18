Student government recently passed a bill to finance 10 dispensers and 6,000 feminine products purchased from the company Aunt Flow, to be put around campus in various buildings.
The student government initiative, named On the Fleaux, is in conjunction with the LSU Women's center. The initiative is an extension of the Period Project, a previous student government project. The bill was written by student government senators Alaysia Johnson and Revathi Menon.
The purpose of the legislation is to provide women and non-binary-identifying people with access to free period products that are also great quality. On the Fleaux will provide feminine products through dispensers which will be placed around campus. Student government is currently in the process of deciding what locations on campus are in most need of the dispensers. While traditional dispensers on campus require quarters as means of payment, these dispensers will provide students with free feminine products.
According to Menon, each dispenser can hold up to 50 pads and 100 tampons and is equipped with a delayed dispensing mechanism. This means that if someone were to get a pad or a tampon from a dispenser, they would have to wait thirty seconds before getting another one, in order to prevent over-consumption of the products. In total, the dispensers cost $2,000 while the products will cost $3,000 for 3,000 pads and 3,0000 tampons. Not only will the feminine products be free, they will also be both sustainable and organic.
“Walking around campus, particularly in free speech, people are giving out so many different resources. When it comes to sex education and hygiene, things like condoms, stickers, even HIV lip balm are given out, but not pads and tampons,” explained Johnson. “The fact of the matter is that feminine hygiene products are viewed and advertised as a luxury. They're taxed like a luxury and women are often shamed for even needing them.”
Johnson mentioned that the purpose of the Period Project and now On the Fleaux is to help female students feel more confident on campus and not have to make the embarrassing walk of shame that comes along with an unexpected period.
“This was really important for me personally because I’ve had experiences where I’ve been surprised by my cycle and wasn’t able to access any products. I’ve had to rely on the kindness of random women to provide me with products that are considered a luxury item, when they’re a necessity. I want women to have access to these products because menstruation is a completely natural process that every woman goes through, and we have to treat it that way. My colleagues and I knew Student Government had the money to fund these dispensers for the Woman’s Center, and so it was our responsibility to take these on,” said Menon.
Johnson also mentioned that dispensers may also be placed in more than just female bathrooms for non-binary students. Senator Chance Townsend is also working with LSU Facility Services to add more feminine wastebaskets around campus in restrooms. However, there has already been some hesitance towards this idea.
“Already, people expressed their hesitance to the idea of including dispensers in places other than women’s bathrooms. Some argued that we should be focusing our money and efforts toward addressing more relevant problems for all LSU students, such as infrastructure issues. While I agree that infrastructure is a huge issue at LSU, that problem is completely separate from the issue of a lack of menstrual products and had nothing to do with how relevant our bill was to the student body. Even if you aren’t a woman, everyone has a woman they care about in their life, and that is reason enough to care. Every woman has a right to free and high-quality menstrual products,” said Menon.
Johnson Menon explained that there were some obstacles which they had to overcome to pass the bill.
“The only obstacle with getting this bill to pass, is just getting those who don't identify as women to understand the importance of the Women's Center and this initiative. I think it's easy for people to ignore or be ignorant of the issues and lives of women,” said Johnson. “It's pretty interesting to me that people who don't have a vagina tend to be the ones making decisions on behalf of those that do. It's really time for men to stick up for women and give us the support and resources to succeed. This initiative is the perfect way for them to do so.”
“Some of the debate in Senate against this bill was that it didn’t really affect most of the student body, but just half of it. In reality, more women than men attend LSU, so this is very much relevant for all LSU students. Additionally, we wanted to make sure to be inclusive while drafting this legislation, so that means we would potentially want to see dispensers in places other than just womens’ bathrooms in the future, to make sure that everyone who experiences menstruation has access to these products,” said Menon.
“In a period where our reproductive rights are being attacked it's important that women have a voice, support, and resources on campus!” said Johnson, “With this program, our girls never have to choose between buying food or textbooks and tampons.”