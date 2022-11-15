on the rocks graphic

Eddie Hazel - I Want You (She's so Heavy) 

Mother's Finest - Thank You for the Love

Trapeze - Makes You Wanna Cry

Eric Burdon, War - Spirit

Deep Purple - Gettin' Tighter 

Grand Funk Railroad - In Need

Living Colour - Open Letter (To a Landlord)

Trapeze - Way Back To The Bone

The Rolling Stones - Fingerprint File

Crimson & Clover - Aguaturbia 

Strawberry Alarm Clock - Sit With The Guru

The Pretty Things - Bracelets of Fingers

Kaleidoscope - The Sky Children 

Moby Grape - Sweet Ride (Never Again)

Clear Light - With All In Mind

The Yardbirds - Lost Women

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Her Eyes Are a Blue Million Miles

Farm - Sunshine In My Window

Jefferson Airplane - Tobacco Road

Load comments