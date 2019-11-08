In a landmark victory for corrupt politicians and the benefactors of the flaws in capitalism, the Supreme Court came to a decision on January 21, 2010 on Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. The court case was centered around campaign finance and what roll corporations, including nonprofits, labor unions, and other like entities, play in the election process. This ruling is one that plagues the election field today, tomorrow, and the foreseeable future unless the more popular electorate talks about it.
The decision allows for countless amounts of money to be donated to candidates on either side of the isle. The Supreme Court was at a pivotal moment where they could have subdued the negative effects that we face today.
Today you have hundreds of special interests bidding for their candidate by helping fund their campaign. The main argument that lead to the Supreme Court’s decisions was that money is a form of free speech. This argument seems to make sense until you realize that this freedom of speech dwarfs the speech of citizens that the policies are going to effect.
It’s easy to say from a position of power that if people were passionate about issues, they should get out and put their freedom of speech to work at the polls. The tragic truth is that this so called freedom of speech has the ability to alienate and brainwash voters.
When you have these organizations funneling in unlimited amounts of money for their own self interest it leads politicians to act for the people who gave them the money rather than the people who elected them into office.
On issues like wall street regulation, emissions regulation, the pharmaceutical industry, insurance agencies, healthcare providers and fossil fuel companies all have a vested interest in electing people who will benefit them and insuring that the people give them money keep making money.
The problem arises when we elect people who are getting rich, while our bosses get rich, and we are left to deal with the ramifications. We grow to detest the government, they don’t serve us anymore. They serve the rich and powerful.
We must recognize that money is not free speech. Free speech doesn’t cover “Fighting Words and Offensive Speech.” I don’t think it is crazy to claim the thousands of people who die because they can’t afford their drugs because of another’s interactions should head free speech there. When you have corporations polluting our water ways and increasing Carbon Dioxide emissions which effect the ever growing battle with climate change that will affect our natural way of life is enough to stop the money there.
While I am no judge on the supreme court, but I think there is enough evidence to support the claim that the ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission adversely effects the majority of Americans. This belief that money in exuberant amounts is free speech is simply a talking point to keep progress and beneficial policies from being implemented.