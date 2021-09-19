Monday, Sept. 13 was a day that shook me to my core. I’m an American, a proud capitalist and lover of luxury, but seeing the goings on of 2021’s Met Gala made me willing to give it all up. As I saw the ostentatious outfits, the tone-deaf political maneuverings and the gushing hypocrisy on display, I nearly sympathized with the Communists.
Since then, I have taken a few days to reconnect with my inner American—eat at McDonalds, yell at Europeans online, purchase weapons with alarmingly little credential verification—and I am happy to report a full recovery. But this event can’t be something we simply ‘move on’ from. Though it may cost me my own health, the Met Gala must be held accountable for its faults.
The Gala is an annual fundraising event for the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event is the fashion equivalent of the Oscars or Grammys, where a convergence of designers, models, and celebrities showcase an annual theme, this year’s being “In America: a Lexicon of Fashion."
Conceptually, all of this is perfectly fine. A night chock-full of wealth and glamour is something that anyone with a passing interest in entertainment or fashion can enjoy. Even I have a sartorial streak, and if the Gala was confined by its descriptor, then it would have been harmless indulgence.
But in our modern political climate, we can’t have nice things. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the Gala, accompanied by this year's hottest accessory—a ham-fisted political message.
Ocasio-Cortez wore a white dress emblazoned with “Tax the Rich” in bold red capital letters. The message itself is fine, and making a direct political statement—while it certainly shouldn’t be encouraged at a non-partisan event such as this—is acceptable. The problem is the sheer hypocrisy on display.
Attending an event like the Met Gala, where tickets can cost upwards of $30,000 and the clientele are exclusively elite, while wearing a dress advocating for increased taxation for the wealthy is so obviously hypocritical that it hurts.
To defend herself, Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she was given the ticket and didn't have to pay for it. Nevertheless, the opulence of the event and net worths of her fellow attendees seriously deflate any 'bold' political statements on display.
If it was simply one politician acting like a hypocrite, it would just be another Monday. But no, the hypocrisy extended to almost all of the stars there, as they didn’t practice any social distancing guidelines or properly use masks for mitigation. While there are photographs of these stars wearing masks, there are plenty where they aren't, including when they are talking to each other in close proximity. Most of these celebrities have expressed pro-mask sentiments in the past, vehemently so in some cases. However, it seems as though it's all performative ritual as soon as it inconveniences them.
While all staff and guests were required to be vaccinated to attend, only the staff observed the mask requirement, the elites strutting about them without a care in the world. The hypocritical idea that virology doesn’t apply when you’re wealthy is absurd.
The entire Gala was one big celebration — not of fashion, art or even pompous decadence, but of hypocrisy. From politics to COVID regulations, all this sham of an event shows is the attitude of elitism that deludes these people into thinking they are exempt from the rules they set for the lower classes. We can only hope that the Met uses the Gala's revenues for genuine education and the betterment of the public, values its wealthy patrons clearly have no care for.
Haden DeVilbiss is a 19-year-old history and psychology sophomore from Lake Charles.