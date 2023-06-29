I just recently graduated from LSU and like so many students used the LSU WIFI system for a variety of services and information. But it appears this system will no longer allow LSU students to access TikTok now that a state ban for the app on all state-administered networks has overwhelmingly passed the Legislature.
Many college campuses across the nation are banning TikTok from their university WiFi networks, not just in Louisiana. If you think as a student, this won’t impact you, maybe you’re right – but think about those it would affect. A ban of this type disproportionately affects certain students who do rely on public WiFi for internet connection.
There are 90,000 students in Louisiana’s public colleges and most of them cannot afford private wifi networks on their phones and tablets while paying tuition. Additionally, LSU has required incoming freshman to live on campus since 2017 and those students would have no access while being on campus close to 24/7.
Incoming freshman can use TikTok as a tool to help get around an unfamiliar campus and make new relationships. TikTok for all students has helped create a community, help students promote student owned stores, grow social media accounts and much more. TikTok has also added a STEM tab to the main page that students can use as a great resource for education. These students will miss out the most with TikTok not being provided.
Many of the schools in our state serve students from lower-income backgrounds who rely on public WiFi as their primary internet access. These students depend on public networks to complete their assignments, conduct academic research and communicate with their peers.
Banning TikTok would deny them access to a platform that has proven to be a source of education, inspiration and even potential career opportunities.
Meanwhile, some students will continue to have unrestricted access to TikTok through personal hotspots, data plans and other WiFi sources. This discrepancy creates an unfair advantage as these students would continue to benefit from the networking opportunities and career advice that TikTok provides. University TikTok bans would exacerbate the existing inequity in access to technology.
When asked earlier this year about a potential TikTok ban LSU Vice President and Provost Roy Haggerty responded, "I don’t think it is something LSU is likely to pursue.”
Unfortunately, now LSU has to pursue it.