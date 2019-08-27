One of the greatest injustices to Louisianans, as with all Americans, is the overt overcomplication of the public healthcare policies and legislation. It would seem as though it takes an advanced degree in law and Latin just to be able to begin to fathom the basic understandings of new healthcare policies. Such complication leads inevitably to an uninformed public followed by the ugliest of debates among the various political ideologies within a law-making body.
While the debate of what healthcare coverage should and should not be covered by tax dollars in an inexhaustible repartee, and I am not here to critique what is covered by law,. However, there is a step that should be taken before even beginning the debate over what Louisiana Medicare and Medicaid should cover, and that is simplifying public healthcare policy for the common public to understand when the annual debates of cuts and expansions come up in the legislative session.
The most common topics in the Louisiana Medicare and Medicaid debates are: what should be covered, who will be affected by the coverage change, how much the coverage will cost the state, how much the coverage will cost the taxpayer. As it stands, there is no easy way for the Louisianan aside from reading raw legislation each year, which can reach well over 100 pages when dealing with fiscal affairs, and consulting with their healthcare provider and financial expert to get an objective understanding of how changes will affect them.
To highlight the serious concerns of having a public with a precarious understanding of their healthcare plan, it is worth noting that vulnerable populations are targeted by politicians constantly. Their fears are stirred into action by those with a political interest who seek cheap votes. The best example of such cheap politics can be seen in none other than Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In April 2018, Louisiana House Republicans advanced a balanced budget that made necessary cuts to Medicaid funding. Edwards, rather than working with Republicans to create a bipartisan budget, chose to mail to roughly 37,000 people letters stating that the Republican budget could evict tens of thousands of elderly people from nursing homes. Such tactic by Edwards was met with frantic response from a fearful public. Indeed, Edwards used fear and the elderly as a political tool to advance his agenda. Had the public known better about their public healthcare via simple and accessible resources, such fear would have been mitigated.
If the Louisiana people truly want to serve their fellow people with affordable healthcare, then having those healthcare policies as understandable as possible to the general public is as paramount to the system as the coverage itself. It is time for Louisiana to move past the age of being manipulated by demagogues and be able to comprehend the prices, the coverage, and the future of healthcare themselves.