Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH... .HEAVY RAINFALL MAY AFFECT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA THROUGH WEDNESDAY. THIS HEAVY RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLOODING ISSUES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ORLEANS, POINTE COUPEE, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER ST. BERNARD, UPPER TERREBONNE, WEST BATON ROUGE, AND WEST FELICIANA. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WET WEATHER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM BETA WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES THROUGH WEDNESDAY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS LIKELY WITH AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&