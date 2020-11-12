The New Orleans Pelicans journey to find a coach came to a close with the hiring of Stan Van Gundy. He looks to take a mediocre New Orleans team to the next level.
Van Gundy’s 11-year coaching stint in the league will bring some much needed experience to a young Pelicans squad. He boasts a 523-384 record over his coaching career.
Just like the Pelicans, Van Gundy has never hoisted the NBA title over his head. Some may look at the lack of championships as a bad thing, but do not fret, in this case it could be beneficial.
Van Gundy is a hard-nose coach who knows what it takes to win games. He is a motivator, leader and defensive mastermind. The Pelicans seemed to lack defensive discipline last season, drawing countless fouls, along with an innumerable amount of turnovers on the offensive end of the ball. Discipline will be the name of the game for the Pelicans squad this season.
As far as the Pelicans go, they by far have the most talented young group in the league. Many did not expect much from them this past season, but it still was upsetting to see them fall just short of the playoffs. After a year of building chemistry, nothing less than a playoff run should be acceptable.
When an organization puts together a coach and a group of players who have a desire to win, that is a recipe for greatness. Van Gundy has had an illustrious coaching tenure, but without a championship to his name, his career still leaves much to be desired.
Hunger will be the factor for the Pelicans that will take them to the next level this season. Van Gundy is ready to prove that he is deserving enough to go down as a hall of fame coach, while the Pelicans team is ready to no longer be walked over. Do not be surprised when this organization is representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.