Texas A&M president Katherine Banks informed student leaders at The Battalion, the university’s 129-year-old weekly newspaper, that they would be required to cease printing last Thursday, effective immediately.
“I think it’s a new era for The Battalion,” Banks told the publication. “It won’t be in print.”
Why would Banks make such a command? To reduce waste and promote sustainability? To divert funding toward creating scholarships for these student journalists? Was it a response to possible supply chain issues at their printing press?
Nope — Banks, who self-admittedly has little knowledge of journalism, made the decision with other members of higher administration to prioritize digital publication, despite The Battalion already having a 25-year-old website.
After outcries on social media under #SavetheBatt (and the realization that the publication can’t suddenly turn back on $61,000 in advertisement deals), Banks delayed her totalitarian command until the end of the semester.
UPDATE: Per an email to The Battalion, President Banks has said she will allow the publication to print until the end of the spring semester, at which point the transition to digital will be made. https://t.co/XR86u1TRS4— The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) February 11, 2022
So student journalists at The Battalion now have the asinine choice: Transition to the journalism department of the university and discontinue print publication, or remain a student organization but have its resources, newsroom and adviser stripped away.
Though one suspicious detail turns the tale from absurd to sinister, which is a new university policy that requires all university communications to receive higher approval, including social media posts, press releases, news media interviews and website postings.
The move from Texas A&M administration isn’t in hopes of innovating digital student journalism. It’s not in the spirit of modernity. It’s not even about the print publication itself, if you ask this Editorial Board.
It’s about censoring content that may be critical of university leadership by forcing The Battalion into an approval system that it has never been beholden to previously — a clear violation of the students’ freedom of press.
We at The Reveille stand by The Battalion, along with Texas A&M students, faculty and community members who oppose Banks’ clearly ignorant decision to cease printing in the name of censure, prior restraint and violating the First Amendment.
We hope this editorial may reach the eyes of Banks, Dean of Students Anne Reber or director of Student Life Stefanie Baker. And if it doesn’t, we’ll go ahead and send it over via president@tamu.edu. In fact, feel free to send your own sentiments over as well if you also oppose suppressing free speech.
And while we don’t see President William F. Tate IV having the ignorance to mimic Baker’s decision, it still must be said: Don’t get any ideas.