The news of police brutality and racism nationwide is not unprecedented. It's always existed; in 2019 alone, 1,099 people have died from police brutality, according to Mapping Police Violence. It's saddening to know the black community has fought against these prejudices since before the foundation of America.
We are heartbroken and enraged for the loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Alton Sterling and the countless others who've died as a direct result of racial injustice and police brutality. The Reveille staff stands against all racial injustices.
We stand with the black community, and we will continue to tell your stories until justice is served.
As journalists, we are taught to remain unbiased, but instances like these demand a response. We strive to use our platform to effectuate positive change rather than remaining complicit.
We are news that roars. We will ensure to report every angle of national events because they ultimately effect all of our readers.
As a 133-year-old publication, the Reveille has not always properly discussed racial issues or concerns, and the editorial board apologizes for the racial injustices we have carried out in the past. We pledge that we and the entire Reveille staff will continuously listen to the concerns of people of color and will actively strive to be better as a publication; we know work will always need to be done to be better.
We will continue to uphold our motto, news that roars, and represent the voice of the students at LSU, the voice of residents of the Baton Rouge community and ultimately, the voice of all Louisiana residents.
The truth will always be worth it.
Journalists have risked their lives by covering these protests, but in doing so, they fight to make sure they give you extensive and accurate coverage of what is going on in your communities.
The word Reveille itself means to be a call, to notify people to wake up, and by doing so it is our journalistic responsibility to keep you readily informed on uncomfortable issues.
We don't twist the narrative, and we never will because we want you to be as educated as possible.
Read the list of names of people who have lost their lives to police brutality here.