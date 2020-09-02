Louisiana State University’s top wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has decided to opt out of the 2020-2021 college football season.
Chase made an announcement via social media this past Monday confirming the rumors that he will not be participating in the Tigers campaign to defend the national championship. The decision to sit out did not seem COVID-19 related, rather a business move. He instead will be focusing on the 2021 NFL draft and ensuring his future in the big league.
Ja’Marr did not shy away from thanking LSU’s organizational leaders as well as fans. Chase stated “First and foremost, I have to thank my teammates, coaches, amazing LSU fans and everyone else who has supported me to this point. It is truly an honor to represent the university, community and the great state of Louisiana.”
Coming off of an unprecedented sophomore year with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also snagging the honors of winning the Fred Biletnikoff award, it was safe to say that the entire football community was chomping at the bit to see what Chase was going to bring into his final year as a Tiger.
Chase is undoubtedly the biggest college star to confirm sitting out the upcoming season. Unfortunately for LSU football fans this seems to be just the first stop on the opting out express. Tyler Shelvin, the Tigers star tackle, decided to focus on his pro career whilst preparing for the NFL draft. Shelvin came to this conclusion shortly after Chase made his announcement. Currently there are only 5 returning starters from the 2019 national championship team.
Coach Ed Ogeron has made it known that more players are considering opting out and the team is ready for it. In an interview Orgeron said “There's a couple of guys that are thinking about it, everyones for different reasons maybe family reasons, maybe health reasons. Hopefully they don’t but if they do opt out we’re still going to have a great football team.” That optimism from Coach O is exactly what the Tiger community needs at the moment.
Will opting out an entire season put a damper on Ja’Marr Chases draft stock? I think not. Chase has put together over 2,000 yards receiving in two years in his tenure with the LSU football team, while also compiling 23 touchdowns. Even taking a season off Chase is projected to not fall past the 5th pick in the NFL draft. He has shown that he does not just have the physical ability to play at the next level, but the mental capacity as well.
Ja’Marr Chase, the LSU community thanks you for the time and effort you have put in for the program and wishes you nothing but the best for your future endeavours.