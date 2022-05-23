The leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade shocked the nation. It also prompted intense debate among journalists here in Louisiana.
When The Advocate wrote “Chief Justice John Roberts is clearly intent on finding out the leaker. We hope that he succeeds,” I just scratched my head.
Is that the same Advocate that has an award-winning Investigative team staffed by some of the finest Reveille alums? Is that the same Advocate that threw down with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry over public records?
Well, if The Advocate cares more about protecting government institutions than serving the public, let it. When The Advocate said that it hopes the Supreme Court unmasks a leaker, it’s sending a message to all whistleblowers in Louisiana who want to help the press serve the public. That message is “don’t come to us.”
Here at The Reveille, we want to send a different message. That’s why today, on my first day as editor-in-chief, I’m announcing that The Reveille is launching a team of investigative journalists dedicated to informing the public and holding public institutions accountable.
Our team will be led by me and our investigative reporter, Domenic Purdy, and supplemented by our editors and other dedicated Reveille reporters.
The Reveille’s investigative reporter will be free from the pressures of constant deadlines and able to focus his time on getting to the bottom of the big stories that you care about here at LSU, in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana.
All potential leakers should know that their secrets are safe with The Reveille. We don’t want to see you unmasked. We want to see the public served.
Skip the Advocate. Leak your documents to The Reveille.
Contact editor@lsu.edu with tips