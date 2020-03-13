Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Louisiana and LSU's transition to online classes following spring break, the Reveille will indefinitely cut its publication to once a week, printing on Thursdays starting next week.
Despite the reduced print frequency, the Reveille will maintain its commitment to coronavirus coverage both online and on social media. For the latest stories, check out the Reveille's coronavirus update page.
As a senior graduating in May, this is not how I envisioned my final weeks at LSU and as editor in chief of the student newspaper I love, but the Reveille and its staff are dedicated to the student body and the University community.
The Reveille's publication plan for the rest of the semester is subject to change due to the nature of the coronavirus. If the University shuts down campus entirely, our staff will work remotely to ensure there are no lapses in coverage.