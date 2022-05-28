Through over a century of wars, hurricanes and pandemics, The Reveille has brought the LSU community the news it needs.
Over the course of our history, The Reveille has transformed time and time again to meet the needs of our community. The 21st century has brought many changes to the way that news is reported. The Reveille is no longer just a physical newspaper, but a digital media outlet with a website, app and several social media apps.
Just as The Reveille had to take a leap of faith to join Twitter, we are now taking the leap into TikTok.
I know that this will be met with dismay by some of our readers (and perhaps some of our alumni); however, our primary audience is the LSU community and the students of this university are on TikTok.
TikTok is so much more than an app for dance videos and funny challenges. Many professional media outlets are already on TIkTok and provide real, hard-hitting reporting in this new medium.
Sometimes, you need a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down. Our goal is to strike a balance between providing the news that our audience needs and the fun videos they expect to see on TikTok.
Join us on TikTok and let us know what you think.
Follow The Reveille on TikTok @reveillelsu