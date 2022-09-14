A group of proud alumni are concerned about recent discussions centered around lowering the Manship School's admission standards. We understand that such a move would be intended to boost minority enrollment – a commendable goal – and we seek clarification to ensure that lowering admission standards would not be counterproductive to that goal.

LSU Manship School to consider lowering admission requirements, remove GPA standard Faculty in LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will vote Friday on proposed admission changes that would remove the program’s 3.0 GPA s…

As we see first-hand in our careers, the acquisition and retention of minority colleagues isn't accomplished passively. It requires action: investment, creativity and determination. Our group has a few questions about the plan to decrease the school's admissions standards:

What data-based evidence shows lowering admissions standards results in increased minority enrollment? Has the school studied the possibility that lowering admission standards might result in unintended consequences – perhaps instead leading to an influx of non-minority students with greater need for academic support, which might actually work to the detriment of well-qualified minority Manship students?

In the past five years, how much more has the school invested in minority recruitment efforts, such as longer and more frequent recruiting visits to other cities and increased scholarship offers?

If the school is considering lowering standards for admission, what investments are being made to boost faculty and staff support for an increase in students who will likely need more one-on-one instruction to prevent them from falling behind?

What other ideas can be considered? For example, what if Manship eased admissions standards but monitored students' school-specific GPA's and required maintaining a minimum GPA to remain enrolled?

What is the status of a search to find a permanent dean? Has the school considered that it might be more appropriate for a permanent dean to lead the charge on such a critical issue as the potential lowering of admission standards?

We are proud of the Manship School, and we hope our concerns produce a more measured, thoughtful discussion.

Andrea Gallo, The Advocate; Ginger Gibson, NBC News digital; Matthew Jacobs, Thrillist; Michael Mims, Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea LLC; Mathew Sanders, The Pew Charitable Trusts; Kyle Whitfield, The Advocate