On my den table there is a copy of "Walking With the Wind," the life story of Congressman Lewis. I read it periodically, but now my task is to finish his story, internalize his journey and be able to articulate the important lessons for another generation of activist leaders that I happen to teach at Louisiana State University in my class, "History of the Civil Rights Movement." I can hear Congressman Lewis' ironic words, "good trouble."
First, he would want all of us to get in good trouble. Congressman Lewis would want us to trouble the waters of racism, prejudice and discrimination where it is found. The good trouble he participated in made America a better place. The trouble he engaged in has changed the world.
Secondly, Congressman Lewis would want us to mentor and direct a new generation of trouble makers. One day I received a telephone call from a student, and his conversation was enlightening. He finished his conversation by saying, "We look up to you, and we appreciate you." The words pierced my spirit, but they also gave me my marching orders for my present situation. Congressman Lewis would want us to help develop a new generation of trouble makers. I can hear his voice traveling through eternity, "We can't give up. We must continue to fight the good fight for freedom."
Lastly, we should remember his life of sacrifice and love. We should never forget March 7, 1965, “Bloody Sunday," the day a group of troublemakers marched across the Pettus Bridge from Selma to Montgomery for the right to vote. Congressman Lewis and others were attacked and almost killed. The marchers did not strike back but instead loved the people who attacked them and showed them another way to relate to each other. Let us all learn how to love across racial and political barriers. The troublemaker from Troy, Ala., would want us to “walk in the wind” in peace and love. What would Congressman Lewis want us to remember about his life?
“Over my head I hear music in the air / Over my head I hear music in the air / There must be a God somewhere?” These words from a traditional Black spiritual speaks to the life of Congressman John R. Lewis. Yes! There is a God somewhere, and this God expects us and mandates us to love.
Thank you, Congressman Lewis. Your legacy will live on in my preaching, teaching and living. I will "walk in the wind," and as I walk I will remember your words, your life and your love for this country.