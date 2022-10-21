Approximately 6 months ago, I wrote a note about the fact that Dr. Adelaide Russo would be teaching in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester. Dr. Russo is accused of enabling and defending the actions of a rapist and abuser once employed by the university who has fled the United States and remains a fugitive in France. Both she and Dean Troy Blanchard are also accused of ignoring numerous pleas for help from both students and staff regarding the situation. The note was published in the school newspaper.
Much to my surprise, I never really got in trouble for the contents of my letter or for taping it all over the building. In fact, community feedback was largely positive. I thought we were heading in the right direction—I thought that somebody, finally, had listened.
Unfortunately, Dean Troy Blanchard was mysteriously always busy with something outside of his office for the rest of that semester and was also unable to respond to the emails that I sent him. In my meeting with the Interim Executive Vice President and Provost of LSU as of Spring 2022, Dr. Matt Lee displayed what appears to be 1) a fundamental misunderstanding of Louisiana law and/or 2) total apathy towards victims of a grossly mishandled situation at the university by which he is employed. After that, I suppose I should have attempted to meet with President William F. Tate IV, but I assume he was too busy recording his podcast or scolding members of the school newspaper for doing their jobs.
And so, more than half a year later, nothing has happened. In fact, LSU seems to believe that a quiet attempt to sweep the situation under the rug might result in our forgetting the whole ordeal. In Spring 2023, Adele Russo will be teaching FREN 4003, a required senior seminar for all students who wish to graduate with a degree in French.
I wanted to point out the absurdity of this situation by writing and posting this second letter. I am confident that any honorable institution would have already handled this situation and would have handled it very differently. Geaux tigers.
Ultimately, students, I encourage you to not sign up for Adelaide Russo’s classes in the coming semester.
To the faculty, staff, students, and other members of the community who have and will continue to support survivors—especially those who are members of the LSU French Department—thank you.
To the people in positions of power who continue to ignore injustice over which they have control: I hope this haunts you for the rest of your spineless existence.
Very sincerely,
Alison Redmann, Class of ‘23