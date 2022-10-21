Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.