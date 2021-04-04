Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Sunday, April 18. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 37.6 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 18. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&