As a stroke neurologist, I cannot stress enough the importance of stroke awareness month. Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death in the United States, and it is crucial that we raise awareness about the warning signs and risk factors associated with this condition.
First, it's important to understand what a stroke is. A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, either by a blockage or a ruptured blood vessel. When this happens, brain cells begin to die, leading to disabling neurological problems that can range from mild to severe.
One of the most important things you can do to reduce your risk of stroke is to control your blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke, so it's essential to keep it under control through lifestyle changes, medications, or a combination of both.
Another critical factor in stroke prevention is regular exercise and a healthy diet. Exercise helps to improve circulation and keep blood vessels healthy, while a balanced diet can help to reduce your risk of high sugars, high cholesterol, and obesity, which are in turn linked to stroke.
It's also essential to recognize the warning signs of stroke, which can include sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body. Other symptoms may include sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech, sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes, sudden trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance or coordination.
It's critical to call 911 immediately if you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms. The faster the treatment, the greater the chance of recovery and minimizing the long-term effects of the stroke.
Finally, I urge everyone to take advantage of the resources available during stroke awareness month. This is a time when communities can come together to raise awareness about this condition and promote prevention efforts. Whether it's attending a community event, talking to your doctor, or sharing information with friends and family, every effort counts in the fight against stroke.
Stroke is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition, but with the right knowledge and prevention efforts, we can significantly reduce our risk. Take the time this stroke awareness month to learn more about this condition and how you can protect yourself and your loved ones.
Ashok Reddy Polu is a Vascular Neurologist with The NeuroMedical Center Clinic and Our Lady of the Lake Health in Baton Rouge. He teaches residents in training, is an assistant professor with LSU, a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties.