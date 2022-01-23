The COVID-19 Omicron variant is tormenting its way through our nation rapidly, but you’re probably tired of hearing about it. Unfortunately, we are still in a global pandemic. This virus is not endemic yet like other viruses.
The number of infections in the U.S. is astronomical. We cannot afford to become complacent.
Because of the large number of mutations exhibited by the Omicron variant, the coronavirus is spreading at a more accelerated rate. With a lack of mitigation efforts, this variant is engulfing our nation once again. While it may cause less severe symptoms, we should not dismiss it as less severe for everyone, as all variants can result in severe symptoms, long-term health effects or death.
As we continue to allow the coronavirus to circulate, it is given more opportunities to mutate; this is exactly what led to the Omicron variant.
If we want to end this pandemic, vaccination is the best public health tool we have. Yes, breakthrough infections occur. Despite that, the COVID-19 vaccine does exactly what it is supposed to, and it does it well: It is highly effective at preventing hospitalization, severe disease and death.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not 100% effective, but nothing is. Seat belts don’t guarantee living in a car accident. No medication is perfect, and every medication causes side effects. Even with the chance of side effects, there are serious long-term risks associated with COVID-19 infection that are much worse compared to any potential rare side effect caused by the vaccine.
Throughout history, scientists have developed excellent vaccines -- many requiring boosters. The idea of boosting is not new. For example, a tetanus shot is recommended every ten years to help stimulate the immune system.
Over time, immunity can lessen. A COVID-19 booster is intended to strengthen your immunity and extend your protection. Due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, booster shots are more vital now than ever. Widespread boosting of those who are fully vaccinated, as well the vaccination of those who haven't been vaccinated, is crucial to minimize spread and prevent overwhelming our already inundated healthcare system.
While vaccines are the best tool out there, the Omicron variant has the potential to be so infectious, other mitigation efforts must be implemented. Masks have been recommended as a public health mitigation tool since the plague of the 14th century. Masks offer protection against all COVID-19 variants, as well as other viruses and germs that may cause infection this winter.
Mask wearing is a low-risk measure; it will not increase the levels of carbon dioxide you breathe in. Masks provide a vital barrier against infectious aerosols released upon breathing, talking or coughing, particularly when designed properly and worn correctly – meaning it covers both your nose and mouth.
Due to the massive potential for infection with Omicron, double masking can provide much better protection than just a single cloth or disposable mask. However, respirators are the best route you can go, including N95s and KN95s. Individuals should wear masks indoors during this time, regardless of vaccination status. A mask is better than no mask, just like wearing a helmet on a bike or motorcycle is safer than not.
Public health is a team sport, and it is up to all of us to get this virus under control. Remember that those around you may be more susceptible to severe infection. Although you may be healthy and have no comorbidities, plenty of those around you may be more at risk. Having comorbidities do not label someone as expendable.
Getting vaccinated or boosted, as well as practicing various mitigation strategies like mask-wearing and hand washing, are necessary to protect all of us. Wouldn’t you rather save someone’s life rather than infect them with a potentially life-threatening disease?
The choice is simple.
For more information about getting your COVID-19 vaccine or booster, visit LSU’s COVID-19 Roadmap.
Daniel O’Leary is a biological sciences junior and executive board member for Alpha Epsilon Delta and the LSU Disability Advocacy Council.