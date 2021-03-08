Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Thursday, March 25. * At 5:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 46.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning to a crest of 50.0 feet Saturday, March 20. It will remain above flood stage for several days after cresting. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. &&