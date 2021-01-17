Unbelievably, it has been nearly a year since the global shutdown brought us all indoors and radically changed the ways we live and work.
For students, this change involved learning to navigate the strange and unpredictable world of Zoom lectures, asynchronous class schedules and online proctoring services.
The latter half of the Spring 2020 semester — the first few months of the digitization — were rough. Switching to an entirely alien mode of learning on such short notice naturally meant that neither students nor faculty had much sense of direction in making the most of the situation.
I personally found the early days of online learning to be unbearably frustrating. That entire period of time when lockdown was at its tightest was a hazy blur defined by unease, lethargy and lack of motivation. It was remarkably easy to lose track of due dates and course progression, adding extra levels of stress to what was already a stressful time.
I know many others who could offer similar testimonies. The cultural consensus in regards to online college is overwhelmingly negative.
However, with almost a year of online learning behind us, enormous strides have certainly been made in adapting to these unprecedented conditions. Students and faculty alike seem to have settled in and come to terms with the strengths and weaknesses of our situation.
I, of all people, should know. While many of my peers have had the chance to return to the classroom in a limited, socially distanced capacity, I have not sat in a physical class since last March.
With such an extensive adjustment period and increasing class efficiency, I've become almost unfazed to the change and even have come to like it in some ways.
Although I undoubtedly prefer the traditional, in-person class experience, I have come to truly appreciate certain aspects of online school that I might be reluctant to give up once we return to campus.
As many have already pointed out, working and learning from home is clearly far more comfortable. I love being able to wear my pajamas to class without actually wearing my pajamas to class.
There is a certain freedom at play as well. Those ten-minute gaps between classes that were once used for moving around campus have become snack breaks and quick opportunities for study sessions.
I have also come to enjoy a special comradery with my roommates. While we are all studying different subjects and share almost none of the same classes, it has been rather fun sitting through pre-recorded lectures together, shooting the breeze, sharing study tips and complaining about homework.
The biggest perk, by far, has been the enormous amount of sleep I've gotten in these past two semesters. In the future, I will forever miss being able to roll out of bed right as class is starting and simply hop online.
Gone are the days of early morning routines and stressing over finding a parking spot. Spending the entire school day in one place, while certainly monotonous and constricting in some ways, is actually quite freeing in others.
With its many obvious pitfalls and inconveniences, I am definitely looking forward to ditching Zoom University and heading back to campus. However, until then, I will gladly enjoy the extra sleep it grants me.
Evan Leonhard is an English and philosophy sophomore from New Orleans.