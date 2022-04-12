Teen dramas like "Riverdale" and "Euphoria" often feature teenage characters wearing the most extravagant outfits to school. We’re supposed to assume that these schools have no dress code, so characters like Maddie Perez can go to her 7 a.m. class in a crop top and miniskirt.
We know this isn’t reality, but it’s fun to imagine teenagers have the financial means and ability to dress up that much for class every day.
These shows were heavily influenced by teen dramas of the 2010s, specifically "Pretty Little Liars" and "Gossip Girl." Characters like Serena Van Der Woodson and Alison DiLaurentis were the fashion blueprint for Veronica Lodge and Cassie Howard.
Every character on "Pretty Little Liars" had their own unique style. My personal favorite liar, Spencer Hastings, was the intelligent, ambitious protagonist who always had a preppy outfit. Fellow overachiever Betty Cooper ("Riverdale") mirrors Spencer’s style, as they are both often seen wearing blouses, cardigans and collared tops. This type of clothing can also be found in Lexi Howard ("Euphoria").
And we can’t discuss teen drama fashion without mentioning the most important fashion icon of them all: Blair Waldorf.
All these other characters wish they had Blair Waldorf’s fashion sense. Blair’s style combined clothes that were preppy, chic and, yes, unrealistic.
Blair’s outfits were iconic, and there’s a reason you can find multiple articles online with titles along the lines of “10 times Veronica Lodge stole Blair Waldorf’s look” and “Veronica Lodge is basically Blair Waldorf 2.0.”
I must give credit to the shows that predated "Gossip Girl" and "Pretty Little Liars," like "90210" and "One Tree Hill." While they certainly were important in terms of setting teen fashion trends, "Gossip Girl" and "Pretty Little Liars" ushered in a new era of very unrealistic high school fashion.
The clothing in "Pretty Little Liars" and "Gossip Girl" didn’t just influence modern teen dramas. It influenced my friends and me, who were still watching the shows, despite the finales coming out years before.
Yes, I’ll admit it. I went through phases where I actively tried to dress like Spencer Hastings and Blair Waldorf. I had Pinterest boards specifically curated to try to create similar outfits using the items in my own wardrobe.
Looking back, I laugh at how much effort I put into these outfits, when everyone at my public school was wearing jeans and Vans. What was I doing wearing plaid skirts, collared shirts and knee-high socks to algebra class?
Some people can make these dressed up looks work, and I highly applaud those with that fashion sense. But I didn’t have the personally tailored outfits like the actresses did, and I was trying to pass off my Old Navy sweater as something Blair Waldorf would be wearing around the Upper East Side.
As proof of this phase of my life, here are the few pictures that show my embarrassing attempts at being the preppy protagonist:
Teens are dressing up more and more for school, and it's obviously because they're trying to follow the trends they see on TV. I think it's great to use these shows as clothing inspiration, and I love seeing the outfits they come up with.
Sure, the outfits on teen dramas are unrealistic. But they’re still iconic, and they serve as the inspiration to many teens today.