Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **TROPICAL STORM, HURRICANE, AND STORM SURGE WATCHES ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH AND HURRICANE WATCH HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR HANCOCK, HARRISON, JACKSON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A HURRICANE WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, LIVINGSTON, ST. JAMES, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER TERREBONNE - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PEARL RIVER, PIKE, ST. HELENA, WALTHALL, AND WASHINGTON * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH AND HURRICANE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR HANCOCK, HARRISON, JACKSON, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, SOUTHERN TANGIPAHOA, ST. CHARLES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, AND UPPER ST. BERNARD - A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, LIVINGSTON, ST. JAMES, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, AND UPPER TERREBONNE - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHERN TANGIPAHOA, PEARL RIVER, PIKE, ST. HELENA, WALTHALL, AND WASHINGTON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 770 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 780 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF GULFPORT MS - 19.5N 86.0W - STORM INTENSITY 80 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 305 DEGREES AT 10 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE ZETA IS CURRENTLY LOCATED EAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHWEST NEAR 10 MPH A NORTHWESTWARD MOTION WITH SOME INCREASE IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT DAY OR SO, FOLLOWED BY A TURN TOWARD THE NORTH TUESDAY NIGHT. IT WILL REACH THE GULF OF MEXICO TUESDAY AND THEN APPROACH THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON WEDNESDAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ACCENTUATED BY WAVES. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOW SPOTS. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION WITH HEAVY SURF BREACHING DUNES. STRONG AND NUMEROUS RIP CURRENTS. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. * WIND: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA EAST OF BATON ROUGE AND COASTAL MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS IN THE REST OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE. SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING. IF EVACUATING, FOLLOW DESIGNATED EVACUATION ROUTES. SEEK TRAFFIC INFORMATION ON ROADWAY SIGNS, THE RADIO, AND FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. BE SURE TO LET FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS KNOW OF YOUR INTENTIONS FOR WEATHERING THE STORM AND YOUR WHEREABOUTS. HAVE SOMEONE LOCATED AWAY FROM THE THREATENED AREA SERVE AS YOUR POINT OF CONTACT. SHARE VITAL CONTACT INFORMATION WITH OTHERS. KEEP CELL PHONES HANDY AND CHARGED. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA AROUND 11 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.