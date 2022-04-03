Most journalistic writing casts aside the beloved and useful Oxford comma, banishing this grammatical tool to unpublished drafts with red ink and backspaces.
Oxford commas are not allowed in the Associated Press Style, which is a set of writing rules used by journalists. AP Style is used in most classes for mass communication majors, and therefore Oxford commas are not allowed in those classes or at student media publications like The Reveille. In certain cases, professors deduct points for the use of an Oxford comma.
The Oxford comma helps to clarify meaning when placed before conjunctions in a series of words in a sentence. It also adds to the structure of a list when used.
Besides clarity, they also make sentences cleaner and encourage parallel structure in lists. Without the Oxford comma, sentences appear awkward, and meaning can be blurred.
AP Style claims that the Oxford comma can be used in some cases, but only for clarification.
Clarity is a subjective idea. Certain things may be clear to me, but not to others. If certain uses of Oxford commas are allowed for clarity, why not all? I may want to add clarity to all of my lists by using the Oxford comma, but I am unable to because of AP Style and its effect on mass communication classes and other corners of the university.
LSU English professor Sarah Rosser said she uses the Oxford comma, though mostly "by habit and not any strong preference."
In Rosser’s classes, she focuses on the thoughts and the organization the student is able to develop. While grammar is still important, the usage of the Oxford comma, which is not incorrect, is not a top priority.
“In my classes, I focus on ideas first, organization and development second, and grammar/punctuation last. Unless, that is, the grammar and punctuation are so poor as to overshadow everything else,” Rosser said. “In those rare cases, the crimes against punctuation go far beyond the Oxford comma.”
Professors should stop deducting points for Oxford commas. They are not grammatically incorrect, and a subjective idea of clarity should not decide when their use is acceptable.
While this grammatical debate may seem like an unimportant issue, Oxford comma proponents hold firmly to their additional, cherished comma. The Oxford comma being ripped from my grammatical toolset when I entered college felt a lot like finding out scientists demoted Pluto from a planet. This nostalgia—and the comma's usefulness—makes it difficult to kick the Oxford comma habit.
The Associated Press, while providing many helpful rules for journalists, got this one wrong.
Kate Beske is a 19-year-old journalism freshman from Destrehan, LA.