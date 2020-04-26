Before entering college last August, every person that I talked to provided me with some form of advice they thought would be helpful throughout my years at the University. As my first year as a college student is coming to an end, I can confirm that the advice given to me was indeed helpful, but college was still much more than what I expected.
Some of the advice given to me was to get involved quickly, be outgoing and to not be afraid to try new things. You may fall in love with something that you never thought you would like.
Well, I would like to think I got my feet wet as soon as I got to campus, participating as much as possible. Now, being away from campus and not being able to participate in these activities and organizations truly shows me how special being a Tiger is.
Things I took for granted such as sitting on the parade grounds before class or cheering at the top of my lungs during football games are things that I will cherish much more once I return to campus. I can now say how much I appreciate all that the University has to offer. After experiencing my first year of college as an LSU Tiger, there is no other school in the world that I would rather be.
This University works to bring out the best in each member of its community. Whether it is winning the National Championship, producing protection equipment for those fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus, or alumni showcasing their talents in every area of the workforce, the LSU community has proven time and time again that we are the best of the best.
I have met so many fantastic people in less than one year on campus. I have joined organizations that have given me opportunities beyond what I thought was possible for a freshman. My expectations for college were big, but the experiences I have had throughout this year have surpassed all that I could have asked for. My hope is that everyone who chooses to attend college has at least half the experience we have here.
I long for the day where I am walking past stately oaks and broad magnolias again. I cannot wait to finish my college education at the University and see what the future holds. Being an LSU Tiger, I know the future is bright.
Elizabeth Crochet is an 18-year-old political communication freshman from New Orleans, Louisiana.