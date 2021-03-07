Who would have thought that in the year 2021 we would be blacklisting Dr. Seuss books? I certainly did not. After all, I thought banning books was something that was done in Nazi Germany — not the United States of America.
Here we are, however. This decision is pathetic and does nothing to fix the real problems we are facing.
If you have no idea what I am talking about, allow me to explain. Earlier this week, on the anniversary of Dr. Seuss's birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced they would no longer be publishing six of the famous author's books due to them "portraying people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."
I wasn't surprised when I found out the news, but I was sad and confused. Sad because Dr. Seuss played a large role in my childhood. He wrote some of the first books I owned and read, and I loved the movie adaptations. I did the play "Seussical" when I was younger, and that was some of the most fun I had as a kid.
His clever ways of rhyming and colorful illustrations made reading fun. Vice President Harris tweeted a tribute to the author on his birthday back in 2017, saying "Happy birthday #DrSeuss! 'The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.'"
I think the VP was right. Children read these books for a fun form of education. It is wild to me that so much can change in a matter of years. Now, in 2021, the White House decided to omit Dr. Seuss from "Read Across America Day."
I do not understand why, when some people are offended by something, the only solution is to throw it out. What cause does that help? No one learns anything from that.
Dr. Seuss' stepdaughter came out against the decision, saying there was "not a racist bone in the man's body." She went on to say he was "aware of the world around him and cared so much."
It is sad to see that this is what we have come to. Last week it was Mr. Potato Head. This week it is Dr. Seuss, and there is no telling who is next. It seems like no one is safe. This needs to end. We have so many other issues that need to be solved, so let’s put our attention on that.
Dr. Seuss was not perfect, but no one is. Canceling a man who passed away nearly three decades ago does not fix the problems of today. We should look ahead and find solutions to what is in front of us. I do not like this move. Not here, not there nor anywhere.
Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication sophomore from New Orleans.